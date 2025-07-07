Bengaluru student thrashed, stripped for sending obscene texts to...; attackers inspired by Darshan case

The accused also filmed the assault, which has now gone viral on social media.

A college student was allegedly kidnapped, stripped, and brutally assaulted on the outskirts of Bengaluru. According to police, the incident took place on June 30 in Soladevanahalli, a locality in the Nelamangala taluk near Bengaluru. The victim has been identified as Kushal. He had allegedly sent an obscene message to a girl, who informed her friends. Eight people were arrested after the incident, police said on Monday.

On June 30, the accused kidnapped him in a car and took him to a secluded spot, where Kushal was allegedly stripped and assaulted. They also threatened to kill him in a manner similar to Renukaswamy’s murder, referring to the recent high-profile case involving Kannada actor Darshan and his associates. They also filmed the assault, which has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, the accused were heard saying that he (victim) is Renukaswamy and they are accused number one, two and three. The Soladevanahalli police registered a case and arrested all eight accused involved in the assault. "We have arrested all the eight accused on charges of robbery and kidnapping," a police officer told PTI.

Reports suggest Kushal had dated the girl for two years before their recent breakup. The girl is now in a relationship with another man. Her current boyfriend and his friends allegedly orchestrated the attack.

(With inputs from PTI)