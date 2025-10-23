FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bengaluru SHOCKER: Three drunk men break into woman home, rape her in Madanayakanahalli area

In a shocking case from Bengaluru, a woman was allegedly raped after three 'unknown' men barged into her rented house forcibly late on Tuesday night, around 9:30 pm to 12:15 pm. Here's what happened.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 07:40 AM IST

Bengaluru SHOCKER: Three drunk men break into woman home, rape her in Madanayakanahalli area
In a shocking case from Bengaluru, a woman was allegedly raped after three 'unknown' men barged into her rented house forcibly late on Tuesday night, around 9:30 pm to 12:15 pm. The incident occurred in the Madanayakanahalli area on the outskirts of the city. 

Here's what happened

The survivor, who hails from Kolkata and had been living alone in Bengaluru for work registered a case in the Madanayakanahalli Police Station. The Police said that three accused man were allegedly intoxicated, and knocked on the woman's door. They then barged into the house and dragged the survivor to other room. They then raped her by taking turns, while two others stood guard. They reportedly stole two mobile phones and Rs 25,000 in cash.

Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police C.K. Baba said, 'The crime occurred between 9:30 pm and 12:15 am. The accused entered the woman’s house under the influence of alcohol, took her to another room, and raped her. They also stole her belongings before fleeing. Three of the accused have been arrested, while two others are absconding. A search operation is underway to trace them.'

