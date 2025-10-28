Bengaluru SHOCKER: After two Australian women cricketers harassed in Indore, delivery boy arrested for sexually assaulting Brazilian model

Another shocking case of harassment of foreign woman from Bengaluru has come into light. A 22-year-old delivery agent, Kumar, a diploma engineering student, was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a Brazilian model in her flat.

21-year old Brazilian woman, along with two other foreign national model was living in a flat at Sultanpayla, which was provided as an accommodation by private company, she was working for.

As per FIR, the delivery boy started to misbehave as soon as he reached her flat and started to touch her inappropriately, while she was receiving her parcel. She then pushed the man away and locked the door. As she was scared, She did not disclose about this incident immediately. Later, an FIR was lodged by her employer, whom she informed about the incident.

Australian women cricketers molested in Indore

Two Australian women cricketer were stalked and 'inappropriately' touched by a man on bike in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, while they were their way to a cafe from Radisson Blu Hotel, . The accused identified as Aqeel Khan, has been held by the police. The incident took place on Thursday, two days before Australia's top-of-the-table clash against South Africa in the ongoing world cup.