Mehli Mistry, longtime Ratan Tata confidant, faces potential exit from Tata Trusts; here's why
Hema Malini's fitness secrets revealed: How 'Dream Girl' stays fit at 77 through exercise, diet and more
BIG UPDATE on Green card holders: Trump administration issues new travel rules for all foreigners
Lionel Messi drops biggest hint about playing 2026 FIFA World Cup, reveals one major condition
Aadhar Card BIG update: How can you update your name, address,...., know step-by-step guide, deadline, fee changes here
Nita Ambani, Priyanka Chopra's hairstylist, reveals secret DIY hair mask for silky, healthy hair
India's biggest flop, made in Rs 200 crore, earned only 10% of budget, director abandonned film midway, producer went bankrupt, it is..
Elon Musk launches rival to challenge Wikipedia; Here’s all you need to know about this
Bengaluru SHOCKER: After two Australian women cricketers harassed in Indore, delivery boy arrested for sexually assaulting Brazilian model
Amid Donald Trump's Asia Tour, THIS country joins Pakistan, Thailand, Cambodia to nominate US President for Nobel Peace Prize, it is...
INDIA
Another shocking case of harassment of foreign woman from Bengaluru has come into light. A 22-year-old delivery agent, Kumar, a diploma engineering student, was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a Brazilian model in her flat.
After Australian women cricketers stalked, harassed by a man on bike in Indore, another shocking case of harassment of foreign woman from Bengaluru has come into light. A 22-year-old delivery agent, Kumar, a diploma engineering student, was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a Brazilian model in her flat.
21-year old Brazilian woman, along with two other foreign national model was living in a flat at Sultanpayla, which was provided as an accommodation by private company, she was working for.
As per FIR, the delivery boy started to misbehave as soon as he reached her flat and started to touch her inappropriately, while she was receiving her parcel. She then pushed the man away and locked the door. As she was scared, She did not disclose about this incident immediately. Later, an FIR was lodged by her employer, whom she informed about the incident.
Two Australian women cricketer were stalked and 'inappropriately' touched by a man on bike in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, while they were their way to a cafe from Radisson Blu Hotel, . The accused identified as Aqeel Khan, has been held by the police. The incident took place on Thursday, two days before Australia's top-of-the-table clash against South Africa in the ongoing world cup.