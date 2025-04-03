A woman was sexually assaulted near KR Puram Railway Station in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Wednesday, i.e., April 2, reported India Today.

A woman was sexually assaulted near KR Puram Railway Station in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Wednesday, i.e., April 2, reported India Today. As per the report, the victim, who used to work in Kerala and was returning to her hometown in Bihar, had just arrived at the station.

She had travelled from Kerala's Ernakulam, where she worked, to Bengaluru's KR Puram Station before heading to Bihar. Upon her arrival, she had informed her cousin that she was reaching Bengaluru. He asked her to get off at KR Puram station, from where, the duo was heading to Mahadevapura to have lunch.

It was during this time that two men, sitting in an auto-rickshaw, approached the woman and her cousin. As per the India Today report, citing the FIR filed into the matter, one suspect restrained her cousin while the other one dragged the victim to a secluded area where he raped her.

Later, the local residents heard the woman's cries for help and apprehended one of the suspects, who was later handed over to the police.

According to Whitefield Deputy Commissioner of Police, one accused, identified as Asif, raped the woman while the other one, named Syed Mushar, restrained her cousin. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

More details are awaited.