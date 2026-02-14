Bengaluru: Seven dead after 10th class student allegdly driving XUV car at 160 kmph rams into bike, later crashes into truck on Hoskote-Dabaspete highway

At least seven died after a speeding SUV, allegedly driven by a Class 10 student at nearly 160 kmph, triggered a chain collision on Hoskote-Dabaspete highway near Bengaluru. Victims identified. Investigation underway.

At least seven died after a speeding SUV, allegedly driven by a Class 10 student at nearly 160 kmph, triggered a chain collision on Hoskote-Dabaspete highway near Bengaluru.

The SUV, being driven a Class 10 student, at 150-160 kmph, was travelling towards Devanahalli from Hoskote. Near, Kambalipura Gate, the car rammed into the motorcycle, which was moving ahead of it, later lost control and veer into a truck on the highway. After hitting the truck, the SUV crashed into a crash barrier and scraped against it for almost 150m before coming to a halt.

Victims identified

As per reports, the victims were identified as Ayan Ali, 17 (Class 10), who was behind the wheel; Ahram Sharif, 16 (Class 10); Ashvin Nayar, 17 (I PU); Eethan George, 17 (I PU); Bharath, 17 (Class 10); and Mohammed Farhan Shaik, 18 (Class 10), all of whom were travelling in the car.

While, Gagan, 26, a warehouse supervisor was riding the motorcycle, also did in the crash.

The truck driver, Balasubramaniam, 32, sustained injuries but survived