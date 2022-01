Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city, the Karnataka government has decided to impose certain new restrictions in Bengaluru. According to reports, the fresh COVID-19 curbs in Bengaluru will be implemented from 10 pm on January 5, 2022.

The COVID-19 curbs implemented in Bengaluru include the closure of schools in the city and the imposition of a weekend curfew. These new guidelines will remain in place in the city for the next two weeks, according to the Karnataka government.