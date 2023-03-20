Bengaluru Satellite Ring Road project to be complete by March 2024, to link 12 important towns

Bengaluru Satellite Ring Road | Photo: Pixabay (Representative)

The Bengaluru Satellite Ring Road project is likely to be finished by March 2024, far ahead of schedule, says Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The National Highway Authority of India is building a 280 km long Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) which will link 12 significant towns near Bengaluru including-- Dobbasapete, Doddaballapura, Devanahalli, Sulibele, Hoskote, Sarjapura, Attibele, Anekal, Tattekere, Kanakapura, Ramanagaram, and Magadi.

Nitin Gadkari informed that the project will link eight State Highways and six National Highways resulting in ease in traffic in the city. He also said that the after the project is complete, many trucks travelling to other areas of Karnataka won't need to visit Bangalore.

This Satellite Ring Road will ease traffic congestion within Bengaluru by offering an alternate route for trucks to circumvent the city's congested neighbourhoods.

The STRR project, which was first suggested in 2005, gained impetus after the Narendra Modi administration said that finance and implementation will be handled under the Bharatmala Pariyojana project. It's estimated that the project would cost Rs 15,000 crore.

60% of the project's finance would come from the NHAI, and the remaining 40% will come from the Karnataka government. NH-948A is being developed as part of STRR, which is being built in three concurrent phases, while the existing NH-648 is being realigned (old NH-207).

The Karnataka government established the Satellite Town Ring Road Planning Authority in 2016 to oversee the construction of STRR. A total of 1,019 square kilometres are under the purview of the STRRPA. There will be 12 linked cities as well as 331 connected villages. In June 2022, Prime Minister Modi laid the project's cornerstone.