Bengaluru Rock Collapse: 7 Bihar workers dead in stone quarry tragedy, rescue underway

Initial reports say the incident happened around 6:30 am at the Kaveri Company crusher quarry near Madapatna village in Bengaluru South taluk.

Multiple casualties were reported Thursday after a rock collapse at a stone crusher quarry in South Bengaluru. At least seven workers from Bihar are feared dead as rescue teams look for others who may be trapped under the debris, officials said. Authorities noted that official confirmation of the death toll is still pending.

Initial reports say the incident happened around 6:30 am at the Kaveri Company crusher quarry near Madapatna village in Bengaluru South taluk.

What exactly happened?

Police said workers had started their regular shift when a large portion of rock broke off from the upper section of the quarry and fell on those working below.

According to preliminary information, an excavator was being used for mining activity in the uppPolice and rescue teams arrived at the location soon after the incident and started search operations.er section of the quarry when the rock gave way. Labourers carrying out quarry work were buried by the falling boulder.

Parashuram, who operates an excavator, said he had just started his machine after getting to the worksite when he saw the hillside give way.

VIDEO | Karnataka: Seven workers from Bihar were killed after a massive rock collapsed at a stone quarry in Bengaluru on Thursday, police said. According to police, the tragedy occurred in the early morning at Madapattana in Bengaluru South Taluk. Visuals from the incident site.… pic.twitter.com/ft28kUtaP6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 2, 2026

“It took only a few seconds before one side of the hill collapsed. I can’t say for certain, but around 14 people were working below it. Four people trapped under the rubble were taken to the hospital, while the others remain buried. There was nothing they could have done because the collapse happened before the workers had any chance to react,” he told the media.

Rescue operation underway

Police and rescue teams arrived at the location soon after the incident and started search operations.

“Police reached the quarry soon after the collapse and began rescue operations alongside an investigation into the incident. Further details were still being gathered. We suspect 7 people are dead,” a senior officer familiar with the developments said.

Rescue teams kept clearing debris as fears grew that several more labourers were still trapped under the rocks. Initial reports suggested at least seven others might be buried, with some likely seriously injured.

Police examined the site while rescue operations continued. Officials had not yet released an official statement confirming the casualty count or what caused the collapse.