Bengaluru road rage caught on cam: Man dragged on car bonnet for 1 km

In a road rage incident that occurred in Bengaluru on Friday, police reported that a man was dragged on a car's bonnet for one kilometre. Following a dispute on Friday, the incident happened in the Jnana Bharathi Nagar neighbourhoods on Ullal Main Road, according to the police.

A man can be seen struggling to maintain his position on the SUV being driven by a woman in the footage of the incident that surfaced on social media. Police reported that after the two vehicles collided slightly, Priyanka, the woman driving a Tata Nexon, and Darshan S, the 29-year-old driver of a Maruti Suzuki Swift, got into a fight. When Darshan encountered the woman, she allegedly abused him and continued to drive, according to his police complaint.

“I tried to block the car. To stop her, I sat on the car's bonnet. However, she kept driving. She drove the car at high speed and recklessly for at least 3-4 kilometres, even after I begged her to stop. I would have died if I had fallen,” Darshan told police, Hindustan Times reported.

Police arrested Priyanka, her husband Pramod, and a person named Nitish based on the complaint and charged them with various offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In the meantime, the woman's husband submitted a counter-complaint in which he claimed that Darshan had followed and stalled their car.

Pramod claims that Darshan and four to five other individuals threatened them, physically assaulted his wife, and verbally abused them. He told, “While we were going to the police station, the person following us jumped on the car’s bonnet. We got scared and we drove away. Some people followed us and we stopped the car near Sankalpa hospital”. According to Pramod's complaint, the police have filed a case under various IPC sections against Darshan and three other people.

