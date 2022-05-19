Bengaluru remains worst affected due to heavy rains, red alert issued for 7 Karnataka districts

File Photo

Bengaluru was the worst affected as heavy rains continued to torment the people in Karnataka on Thursday. Till now four deaths have been reported due to the heavy rain. Two migrant labourers died while working on a pipeline project in the Jnanabharathi police station limits in Bengaluru.

A 38-year-old person was electrocuted in Doddaballapur in Bengaluru Rural district while an elderly person died following the collapse of a wall of an old school building in Holenarasipura taluk in Hassan district. All incidents came to light on Wednesday.

READ | Hardik Patel slams Congress, says party 'more interested in keeping Rahul Gandhi happy'

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for seven districts of the state. Due to the incessant rain in Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, and Shivamogga, the district administrations have declared a holiday for schools on Thursday.

The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagalur, Hassan, Kodagu, and Shivamogga districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. Necessary precautions have been taken to avoid any loss of life and property.

READ | CUET PG 2022 to be held in July, registrations begin today on cuet.nta.nic.in

A yellow alert has been sounded in Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumkur, Ramnagar, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Dharwad, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Ballary, Yadgir, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppal, Gadag, and Haveri districts.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai toured the rain-affected areas of Kamalanagar, Shankar Mutt, Laggere, and Nagawara localities of Bengaluru city. He also inspected the ongoing metro work and the stormwater drains.

Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) authorities have appealed to the passengers to plan their travel accordingly as due to heavy rain in Bengaluru, passengers might face water-logging and traffic jams in a few areas towards the airport.