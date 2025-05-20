As per Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East Bengaluru, Sarah Fathima, Kamath was connecting a motor to pump out water from the basement of the apartment when he got electrocuted and died.

Two people in Bengaluru died due to electrocution, an official said on Tuesday. The deaths come after a spell of relentless rainfall in the city a day ago. Manmohan Kamath (63), a resident of Madhuvan Apartments in NS Palya, and Dinesh (12), son of Bharath, a Nepal national residing in an apartment in the BTM Second Stage Dollars Colony, NS Palya, died due to electrocution yesterday.

As per Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East Bengaluru, Sarah Fathima, Kamath was connecting a motor to pump out water from the basement of the apartment when he got electrocuted and died.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will conduct a city-wide inspection on May 21.

The Chief Minister stated that the heavy downpour led to the collapse of a wall, in which one person died.

"It rained yesterday. The rainfall was more than expected. 104 mm of rain was recorded...On 21st May, DK Shivakumar and I will go around the city throughout the day, along with all the MLAs of Bengaluru...Today, one person died due to a wall collapse. We will provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to their family," Siddaramaiah said.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara asserted that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which has been replaced by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), was making efforts to tackle the severe waterlogging affecting several areas of the city, which saw heavy rainfall.

The state minister said that the actual problem was the deposition of leaves, paper, and other litter on the road in one place, which led to clogging.

"There is a flood (waterlogging). That is why the opposition is criticising. BBMP should take all measures to correct the situation here, and it is being done... I have been observing it for the last two or three days, and leaves and papers are lying on the road. It all gets deposited in one place, BBMP is taking action," Parameshwara told reporters here.

The city's infrastructure struggles to cope with the heavy rainfall. Visuals from the Silk Board Metro Station showed severe waterlogging. The Silk Board area, a major traffic hub, was severely affected, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Other areas, including Shanti Nagar bus stands and Kanteerava Stadium, also faced problems due to heavy rains. Waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas, disrupting daily life.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several areas across Karnataka, including Bengaluru. More rain is expected in the next two days, bracing the city for further disruption. Authorities are working to mitigate the impact of the waterlogging.

