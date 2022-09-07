Search icon
Bengaluru rains: Heavy downpour to continue this week, CB Bommai blames Congress; know top updates

The rains in Bengaluru are expected to continue this week, which means that traffic will be thronging the roads in Karnataka city for a while.

Sep 07, 2022

Bengaluru floods (Photo - Twitter)

The Karnataka government, led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has started playing the blame game as heavy rains continue to lash the city of Bengaluru, which remains submerged due to floods and waterlogged streets, leading to heavy traffic.

The rainfall in Bengaluru has wreaked havoc over the entire city, with many major services being disrupted over the last week. The drinking water supply in the city has been seriously hit in many areas, and educational institutes as well as offices have adopted the online model once again.

Streets in Bangalore remain waterlogged due to the extremely heavy rains and thunderstorms in the city, causing traffic jams for as long as 2 km in several areas. The government also had to send in boats to rescue people from heavily flooded areas, where houses have collapsed.

Further, weather agencies have predicted that the rains in Bengaluru will continue this week, which means more trouble for the residents of the Silicon Valley of India. Multiple deaths have been reported till now, and the government has announced a relief package for the city.

Bengaluru rains: Top updates you need to know

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and other weather agencies have predicted that the Bengaluru rains will continue for at least 2-3 more days, which means that more disruptions are in store for its residents.

The drinking water supply in many Bengaluru areas remains hit due to the heavy downpour and is expected to be reinstated after two days.

Schools in the rain-battered Bengaluru have declared holidays and companies asked their employees to work from home, as the city continued to reel from the aftermath of the torrential downpour 

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai cited "unprecedented rainfall and overflowing" water bodies for the deluge but assured his government's commitment to restore normalcy.

Further, CM Bommai also faulted the 'maladministration' of the previous Congress governments for the present situation of the city and insisted only two zones bore the brunt of rains although a picture was being painted as if the entire Bengaluru was struggling.

In recent news, at least five people have died and dozens of others have been reported injured due to the heavy rainfall in Bengaluru.

(With PTI inputs)

