Bengaluru rains: As Karnataka city battles heavy downpour, netizens flood Twitter with funny memes

Bengaluru floods have sparked a hilarious memefest on Twitter (Photo - Twitter)

The extremely heavy rains in Bengaluru have turned the entire city upside down, with long traffic jams, waterlogged streets, and disrupted electrical and drinking water supply in several areas. The offices across the city have been shut down, with operations shifting online.

Due to the heavy rains and thunderstorms in Karnataka city, citizens are struggling to live their daily lives as basic commodities seem out of reach. Now, the weather agencies have also predicted that the rains are likely to last throughout this week.

The drinking water supply in many Bengaluru areas remains hit due to the heavy downpour and is expected to be reinstated after two days. Schools in the rain-battered Bengaluru have declared holidays and companies asked their employees to work from home, as the city continued to reel from the aftermath of the torrential downpour.

In the midst of the grave consequences the rains are having on the city, netizens of Bengaluru have seen this as an opportunity to spark a hilarious meme fest on Twitter. Here are some of the funniest memes on Bengaluru rains on social media.

Work from Bellandur bridg pic.twitter.com/CQvtpLejqc — Birendra Bisht (@Birendr24724762) September 3, 2022

Bangalore people gonna tell their kids, how they used to cross river to go to office everyday. August 30, 2022

Coding is not enough to get a job in Bangalore. You also need to know swimming@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/LTCRRss0S0 — Nikit Bhandari (@NikitBhandari) September 5, 2022

Coding is not enough

Patience in traffic is not enough

Now also learn swimming to relocate to Bangalore #bangalorefloods #bangalorerain #bangaloreflood https://t.co/lAJT9rQ1mz — Supratip Banerjee (@supratip) September 6, 2022

As the rains continue to lash parts of Bengaluru, the Karnataka government, led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has started playing the blame game as heavy rains continue to lash the city of Bengaluru, which remains submerged due to floods and waterlogged streets, leading to heavy traffic.

Further, the Karnataka government has also announced a relief package of Rs 300 crore for those living in Bengaluru affected by the heavy rains and floods. Many houses have collapsed and as many as 5 people have died due to rain-related incidents recently in the city.

