Bengaluru rains: 2 km long traffic jams, disrupted drinking water supply; know latest updates

Bengaluru floods (Photo - Twitter)

Karnataka’s Bengaluru remains under the siege of heavy rainfall and waterlogging in the streets, which is making the lives of residents more and more difficult in the Silicon Valley of India. Due to the second round of heavy rains, the streets in the city remain flooded, causing kilometers-long traffic jams.

Further, the drinking water supply in the city has also been hit majorly due to heavy rains battering Bengaluru over the past few days. The drinking water supply in several parts of Bengaluru has been disrupted on September 6, as per the latest advisory.

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board's (BWSSB) pump house unit that manages Cauvery water supply to the city at TK Halli near Mandya has been flooded and the flood has caused damage to machinery there. Due to this, BWSSB has warned of water supply disruption in several areas of Bengaluru on Tuesday, September 6.

Bengaluru rains: Top updates

Schools and colleges in many areas of Bengaluru have been shut down, with operations shifted to online classes for the time being due to heavy rains and disrupted routes caused by flooding and waterlogging.

In many areas of Bengaluru such as Yeshwanthpur, Malleshwaram, Seshadripuram, Okaladara, Srirampur, Mathikere, and others, the drinking water supply is expected to be disrupted for two days due to heavy rains.

Many offices in Bengaluru and nearby affected cities have been shut down and employees are being urged to work from home for the time being due to heavy rains.

Several residential areas have suffered significant damage with reports of houses collapsing and roofs giving out coming from several parts of Bengaluru.

Traffic jams as long as 2 km have been reported in several parts of the city due to damaged roads and heavy waterlogging. Further, the Karnataka government also had to send in boats to rescue residents stuck in heavily waterlogged areas.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced an aid of Rs 300 crore for the damages caused by the heavy rains in Bengaluru, in an attempt to provide relief and help those who have been impacted.

