Karnataka's Bengaluru witnessed light to moderate rain showers on Thursday, i.e., April 3, bringing much-needed relief from soaring temperatures. However, the rainfall threw life out of gear with severe waterlogging and traffic chaos, posing a serious challenge for commuters.

Several residents and commuters shared pictures and videos of waterlogged locations. Among the most affected areas include Aghara flyover, Sri Krishna Temple Road in Indiranagar, Bellandur, HAL, CV Raman Nagar, Hoodi, KR Puram, Koramangala, Marathahalli, HSR Layout, Whitefield, and Hennur.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru traffic police issued multiple advisories, alerting commuters about the traffic oongestion in multiple parts of the city.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum and minimum temperature in Bengaluru are expected to be around 29 and 20 degrees celsius respectively over the next two days.

The weather department has also predicted thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds over Chhattisgarh, interior Karnataka and Telangana on Thursday, i.e., April 3.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning, Gusty winds(40-50 kmph) and Hailstorm likely over Chhattisgarh, Interior Karnataka and Telangana during afternoon to early night hours of 03rd April 2025", said the MeT department in a post on 'X'.