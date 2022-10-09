Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Bengaluru power cut today: Check list of affected areas

Bengaluru power cut on Sunday: Power disruptions are likely to occur between 10 am and 4 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 06:01 AM IST

Bengaluru power cut today: Check list of affected areas
Bengaluru power cut on Sunday (file photo)

Parts of Bengaluru will see some power outages on Sunday, October 9. Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) had earlier said that it will be working across a couple of divisions this weekend as more work is scheduled during this time when most employees sign off from work and the load on the grid will be lighter. 

People are likely to see power disruption between 10 am and 4 pm due to maintenance work by the electricity board. The work includes charging 11kV OH to UG cable works, releasing of 11kV OH coyote conductor after charging, GOS and feeder maintenance works, and jungle cutting.

Affected area

BESCOM division affected is Ramanagara with works undertaken under the Bidadi sub-division. KIADB 1st phase industrial area will be affected.

The BESCOM schedules multiple repair and maintenance work every month, including bigger projects such as shifting of all overhead cables underground, which has been delayed due to rain in the city.

READ | Delhi: Traffic advisory issued in view of Valmiki Jayanti, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi processions, check routes to avoid

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
In pics: Nora Fatehi sets internet on fire with her sexy photos in shimmery thigh-high slit gown
Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kiran Rao, Naga Chaitanya attend film screening
Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 6 unforgettable films of the late actor with wife Neetu Kapoor
Are you a college student? These 5 part-time jobs can help you afford your expenses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 477 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.