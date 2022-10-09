Bengaluru power cut today: Check list of affected areas

Bengaluru power cut on Sunday (file photo)

Parts of Bengaluru will see some power outages on Sunday, October 9. Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) had earlier said that it will be working across a couple of divisions this weekend as more work is scheduled during this time when most employees sign off from work and the load on the grid will be lighter.

People are likely to see power disruption between 10 am and 4 pm due to maintenance work by the electricity board. The work includes charging 11kV OH to UG cable works, releasing of 11kV OH coyote conductor after charging, GOS and feeder maintenance works, and jungle cutting.

Affected area

BESCOM division affected is Ramanagara with works undertaken under the Bidadi sub-division. KIADB 1st phase industrial area will be affected.

The BESCOM schedules multiple repair and maintenance work every month, including bigger projects such as shifting of all overhead cables underground, which has been delayed due to rain in the city.

