According to details on KPTCL's official site, maintenance will take place at the 66/11 KV Kumbalagod Substation on February 19.

Residents of Bengaluru are likely to experience electricity power cuts on February 19, due to urgent repair activities by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) announced.

According to details on KPTCL's official site, maintenance will take place at the 66/11 KV Kumbalagod Substation on February 19. This planned maintenance will interrupt the power supply from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The maintenance work will result in power supply disruption from 10:00 am to 05:00 pm in these areas:

• Bheemanakuppe Village

• Anchepalya, Babusapalya

• Vinayaka Nagar

• Fish Factory Gerupalya First Milestone

• Anchepalya

• Pintobare Gudimavu

• Devagere

• Gangasandra Anepalya

• Doddipalya

• Gonipur

• Gollahalli

• Tippur

• Hosapalya

• Kanminike

• Kumbalgodu Industrial Area

• Kambipura

• Karubele

• Tagachaguppe

• Chinnachurku

• Doddabele and surrounding areas.

Further, KPTCL's maintenance work at 66/11 KV LR Bande Substation will hit power supply in these areas from 10:30 am to 01:30 pm:

• Doddanna Nagar

• Muniveerappa Layout

• Gandhinagar

• Chinnanna Layout

• Kanakanagar

• Ambedkar Layout

• Anwar Layout

• Kaveri Nagar

• Ambedkar Medical College

• Sultan Palya

• Rankanagar

• KHB Main Road

• Kavalbyrasandra

• LR Bande Main Road

• Modi Garden

• Bhubaneswari Nagar

• DGA Halli

• KJ Halli

• K.J. Colony

• Adarsh Nagar

• V. Nagenahalli

• Periyar Nagar

• Periyar Circle

• Shampura

• Kushala Nagar

• Modi Road

• Sugar Mandi

• Salt Mandi

Muneshwar Nagar and surrounding areas.