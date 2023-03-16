Search icon
Bengaluru: Police arrests three in case of woman's body found in drum, prime accused still absconding

Bengaluru railway police have arrested three accused in the case of a woman's body found stuffed inside a plastic drum. Five, including the prime accused, are still on the run.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 03:56 PM IST

Woman's body was found stuffed inside a plastic drum in Bengaluru| Photo:ANI

The Bengaluru Terminal police said on Thursday that they have cracked the case of a woman's body found stuffed inside an abandoned plastic drum at Bengaluru Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal. The police have arrested three accused. The search for five accused is still underway. Police also clarified that this case is not linked with the other two cases reported in Bengaluru in December last year and January. 

This woman is identified as Tamanna (27). She was married to Intiqab, an AC mechanic in Anekal. Railways SP SK Sowmyalatha on Thursday said that three people named Kamal (21), Tanveer (28) and Shakib (25), who worked as labourers in Bengaluru and hail from Bihar, had been arrested in the case. She informed that the prime accused in the case was Intiqab's brother Nawab, who is on the run. 
 
As per the police, Tamanna was earlier married to a person named Afroz but they were separated. She developed a relationship with Intiqab, who is Afroz's relative and the two got married in June last year and came to Bengaluru. 

“Intiqab’s family was angry that their reputation had been ruined because of Tamanna. On Sunday, Nawab invited Intiqab and Tamanna to his house to talk about the issue in Bihar because of their marriage. It was Intiqab’s first marriage,” SP Sowmyalatha said.

The prime accused Nawab and his friends allegedly strangled her and then dumped her body inside a plastic drum. On Sunday, around 11.45 pm, the accused reportedly dropped the plastic drum near the sliding door and left, the police added. The drum was noticed the next day by Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel.

In a similar incident, a body of a 20 years old woman was found in a drum at the end of Platform No. 1 at Yeshwanthpur railway station in Bengaluru on January 4. Another body of a woman was found in December last year in a yellow sack in one of the unreserved coaches of a Bangarapet-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal train. It was found dumped with other luggage. The police are yet to identify the victims or solve these cases.

