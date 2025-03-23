The incident took place around 6 pm on Saturday during the Madduramma temple festival.

A tragic incident occurred during a festival in Anekal, Bengaluru rural, when a 100-feet chariot fell. One person died and around four people were injured during the Madduramma temple festival, police said on Saturday, ANI reported. The incident took place around 6 pm on Saturday, as reported by CK Baba, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bengaluru Rural. "A 100-feet Chariot fell during a festival in Anekal in Bengaluru Rural. One person died and the other is undergoing treatment at a hospital," SP Bengaluru Rural said. Videos of the incident also surfaced on social media. Reports suggest bad weather, including heavy rain and strong winds, reportedly contributed to the accident.

Devotees were pulling the massive chariot towards the temple as part of the traditional ritual when strong winds and heavy rain caused it to lose balance and crash to the ground. Last year, a similar incident happened when a chariot was toppled at the same festival, damaging several parked vehicles, though there were no reports of casualties in that instance.

