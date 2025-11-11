Bengaluru on high alert after Delhi car blast, police conduct intensive checks at Bengaluru metro stations, railway stations, bus stands
Maharashtra on high alert after Delhi Red Fort blast: Security tightened at Mumbai railway stations, key sites
Explained: UAPA, law invoked after deadly Delhi blast that killed nine
Dharmendra health update: GOOD NEWS for fans, He-Man of Bollywood is 'responding to treatment', insider says 'let's all pray'
CSK sends special birthday wish to Sanju Samson amid ongoing negotiations with RR ahead of IPL 2026: 'More power...'
Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer shares 3 exercise mistakes that can trigger hormonal imbalance in women
PM Modi's BIG statement from Bhutan on car blast near Red Fort, says 'those responsible...'
SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025: State Bank of India releases Clerk Mains 2025 exam date at sbi.co.in; check latest update on admit card release date
Meet Ajeeta Deol, Vijeta Deol: Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur's lesser-known daughters who didn't follow their father's footsteps, one is Psychologist, other is...
Delhi Car Blast: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's hard hitting WARNING after explosion near Red Fort, says, 'Won't spare...'
INDIA
Soon after the explosion near Red Fort, the Bengaluru police conducted security checks in many public places, including metro stations, bus stands, and railway stations.
A high alert has been issued in Delhi after a deadly car explosion near the Red Fort on Monday evening killed eight people and injured several others. Security has also been increased in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata as a precaution.
In Bengaluru, police have intensified checks at important locations.The police conducted security checks in many public places, including metro stations, bus stands, and railway stations. Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said that strict patrolling and surveillance have been put in place across the city. Officers have been ordered to stay alert and increase monitoring in their areas. “We will check all abandoned vehicles across Bengaluru. Barricades have been set up on main roads, and vehicles and people will be thoroughly checked,” Singh told TOI.
Security has been strengthened at Kempegowda International Airport, KSR Railway Station, and the KSRTC and BMTC bus stations in Majestic. Extra police teams have also been deployed at Metro stations to watch for suspicious activity.
Hotels, PGs, lodges, and public places are being checked. Senior police officers have been told to ensure regular patrolling, especially in busy markets and commercial areas. Anti-sabotage and bomb disposal teams are on standby for any emergency.