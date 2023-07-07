Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Bengaluru news: Liquor, including beer, to get costlier in Karnataka, details inside

The government has proposed to increase excise duty rates on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

Bengaluru news: Liquor, including beer, to get costlier in Karnataka, details inside
Bengaluru news: Liquor, including beer, to get costlier in Karnataka, details inside | File Photo

Alcohol, including beer, is set to become more expensive in Bengaluru and the rest of Karnataka. The Congress government in the state has proposed hiking additional excise duty in the 2023-24 budget which was presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

CM Siddaramaiah holds the Finance portfolio. In the budget, he proposed to increase the existing duty rates on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) by 20 percent on all 18 slabs. Furthermore, he proposed a 10 percent hike in duty on beer, taking the rate from 175 percent to 185 percent.

In his budget speech, CM Siddaramaiah stated that the price of liquor in Karnataka will still be lower than neighbouring states despite the proposed hike in excise rates.

The Karnataka Budget 2023-24 fixes the revenue collection target for the Excise Department at Rs 36,000 crore. This will be achieved through the hikes and effective enforcement and regulatory measures, CM Siddaramaiah added.

(Inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now
From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids
Priyanka Chopra poses with Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's family; shares inside photos from engagement ceremony
Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: Building collapses in national capital, many feared trapped inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.