Bengaluru's Namma Metro Yellow Line to be launched soon, check full list of stations, route, more details

The Yellow Line of Bengaluru's Namma Metro has entered its final safety checks, which are expected to be completed by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) by Friday (July 25). The new line, connecting the Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road (RV Road) and Bommasandra town, stretches nearly 19 kilometers. It aims to enhance connectivity and reduce road traffic congestion, providing linkages with the Green, Blue, and Pink Lines. Reports say the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is set to inaugurate the Yellow Line as soon as August.

Which areas will be connected?

The final inspections will be done to evaluate the safety of the track and assess the structural integrity of elevated sections. The readiness of the metro stations and the functionality of signaling systems will also be assessed. To begin with, three trains will run on the Yellow Line route, with plans in place to add more trains and increase the frequency. The new line will provide direct access to Electronic City, which is home to major tech firms including Infosys and Biocon. It will also facilitate better connectivity for residential areas such as BTM Layout, HSR Layout, and Bommasandra Industrial Area.

You can check the full list of Namma Metro Yellow Line stations here:

RV Road: Providing interchange with the Green Line

Ragigudda

Jayadeva Hospital: Will be a future interchange station connecting with the Pink Line

BTM Layout

Central Silk Board: Will provide interchange with the Blue Line at a later stage

Bommanahalli

Hongasandra

Kudlu Gate

Singasandra

Hosa Road

Beratena Agrahara

Electronic City

Konappana Agrahara

Huskur Road

Hebbagodi

Bommasandra (Terminal station)