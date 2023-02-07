Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to cut travel time by half, reduce traffic block: Check routes, inauguration date

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to be launched in March (File photo)

In very good news for travellers in Karnataka, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is finally complete and is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon. The expressway is set to cut the travel time between both cities in Karnataka by half.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is a 199 km long stretch that connects both cities and has been constructed under the Modi Government’s flagship Bharatmala Pariyojana (BMP). It is expected to be inaugurated by PM Modi in the first week of March.

The majority portion of the Bangalore expressway is currently open for vehicular traffic, while the seven-kilometer-long Srirangapatna bypass has finally been constructed last week. The entire expressway will now be launched by PM Modi soon.

As of now, the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru is about three hours, while the new expressway between the two cities is set to cut down the travel time to just 1.5 hours. The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway is also set to connect other Karnataka cities.

The project cost is Rs 8,408 crore. The 117-km-long expressway will have carriages -- Bengaluru-Nidaghatta and then Nidaghatta-Mysore. The new expressway is also set to have 5 new bypasses, which will help the brutal Bengaluru traffic problem.

According to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has as many as 10 lanes, where six lanes will act as a traffic carriageway and the other four lanes will be dedicated to being service roads for rural traffic.

Nitin Gadkari tweeted, “Minimizing the congestion in Bengaluru by driving the crowd to a comparatively cheaper cost-of-living city, the project will extend paths for new investments through industries, real estate, and educational institutions in Mysuru.”

The expressway has a total of 5 bypasses - Bidadi (7 km), Ramanagara and Channapatna (22 km), Maddur (7 km), Mandya (10 km), and Srirangapatna (7km). Apart from this, the expressway will have elevated corridors, nine major bridges, 42 minor bridges, 64 underpasses, 11 overpasses, four Road-Over-Bridges (ROBs), and five bypasses.

