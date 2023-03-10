Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway cuts travel duration to 90 minutes, check opening date, time, route map

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway | Photo: Zee bureu

Travelling between Bengaluru to Mysuru is going to become easier and smoother with the opening of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on March 11. The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway encompasses a portion of NH-275. This construction will also become a factor in the development of four rail overbridges, 9 significant bridges and 89 underpasses and overpasses.

This expressway will reduce the travel time between some of the most popular Karnataka cities from 3 hours to 90 minutes or less. The NHAI has expanded the National Highway 275 to a 10-lane road, including the expressway. The 118 km long expressway project which has been constructed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crores, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2023.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Route Map