Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway cuts travel duration to 90 minutes, check opening date, time, route map

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway | Photo: Zee bureu

Travelling between Bengaluru to Mysuru is going to become easier and smoother with the opening of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on March 11. The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway encompasses a portion of NH-275. This construction will also become a factor in the development of four rail overbridges, 9 significant bridges and 89 underpasses and overpasses.

This expressway will reduce the travel time between some of the most popular Karnataka cities from 3 hours to 90 minutes or less. The NHAI has expanded the National Highway 275 to a 10-lane road, including the expressway. The 118 km long expressway project which has been constructed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crores, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2023.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Route Map

  • There will be 69 bus bays, 49 underpasses, 13 overpasses, and fencing on either side of the access-controlled, 6-lane roadway to provide a free and uninterrupted trip.
  • The Bangalore Mysore expressway route would include a greenfield bypass.
  • There will be a 22 km bypass for Ramanagaram and Channapatana combined, an 8 km bypass for Mandya, a 10 km bypass for Srirangapatana, and a 4 km bypass for Maddur.
  • Additionally, Bidadi will have a 7 km bypass, and commuters travelling between the two cities can skip all these major towns.
  • The expressway is constructed as part of the Union Government’s flagship Bharatmala Pariyojana (BMP). However, bikes, autos and other slow-speed vehicles will not be allowed to ply on the expressway.
