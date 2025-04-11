The situation escalated when the group attempted to assault the boy and allegedly recorded a video of the two sitting on the bike, which they later circulated on social media in an attempt to shame them.

A case of moral policing has come to light in the jurisdiction of the Chandralayout Police Station, where a group of five men allegedly harassed a Muslim girl and her Hindu male friend. The incident occurred three days ago and has led to the arrest of all five accused.

According to police reports, the girl was wearing a burqa and riding on a bike with her male friend, who belongs to the Hindu community. The accused, identified as a group of Muslim men, confronted the duo and questioned the girl aggressively, asking, “Why are you sitting on a bike with a Hindu boy while wearing a burqa?” and “Don’t you have any shame or family honor?”

They further demanded her family’s phone number and tried to intimidate her. The girl reportedly responded by saying, “He is my classmate. Why should I give you my family’s contact details?”

The situation escalated when the group attempted to assault the boy and allegedly recorded a video of the two sitting on the bike, which they later circulated on social media in an attempt to shame them.

Chandralayout Police have taken swift action and arrested all five individuals involved in the incident. An investigation is currently underway. The police have also urged the public not to take the law into their own hands and respect individual privacy.

Further legal proceedings are expected to follow.