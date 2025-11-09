Bengaluru molestation case: Arrested Rapido bike driver makes bizarre excuse for alleged sexual harassment of 20-year-old woman: 'I was trying to rub...'

School Holiday on November 10: Are schools open or closed tomorrow in your state? Check state-wise list here
In a shocking incident, a Rapido bike-taxi driver, identified as Lokesh, allegedly sexually harassed a 20-year-old woman during a trip from Church Street to Sudhamanagar on Thursday. The accused is a resident of Muniyappa Layout in Ullal. The woman had shared a post on her Instagram account recounting the harassment. The accused has been identified as Lokesh, a resident of Muniyappa Layout in Ullal. The incident gained widespread attention after the victim posted a video of the driver's conduct on social media. The Wilson Garden police registered an FIR, and the driver was apprehended and booked under sections related to sexual harassment.
Woman shares harrowing experience
“06.11.2025, in Bengaluru (Karnataka), I faced something I never thought I would. While returning to my PG from Church Street on a Rapido ride, the captain tried to grab my legs while riding.”The online post adds: “I told him, ‘Bhaiya, kya kar rahe ho, mat karo, [brother, what are you doing, don’t do this’], but he didn’t stop," the woman posted on Instagram. She further wrote, "I was terrified. I couldn’t ask him to stop the bike because I’m new to this place and didn’t know where I was.” When she reached the destination, she broke down in despair. And a passerby confronted the bike captain after seeing her. She added in a post that he apologised, but while leaving, he pointed a finger at her, making her feel more unsafe.
Akshay M Hakay, DC (central), found that post online and approached the woman. “Our social media wing saw the video and contacted her. She was called to the police station on Friday. After the officers took her into confidence, she complained, and a case was registered under BNS Section 75 (sexual harassment).” The cops said that the woman, residing at a paying-guest accommodation in Sudhamanagar, is undergoing training for an airline cabin crew job.
Accused statement
The police arrested the bike captain, and during interrogation, the accused claimed he was suffering from back pain. So, while riding, he tried to reach out for his back with the intention of giving it a rub. Meanwhile, this case has once again brought the issue of women's safety on app-based transport services to the forefront, raising serious questions about the security measures in place to protect passengers.