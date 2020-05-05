Bengaluru: Migrants block Tumakuru highway, demand return to their states; cop hurt in protests

The protest demonstrations by the migrant workers earlier took place near the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in the city.

Scores of migrant workers, most of them from states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, took to the streets in Bengaluru on Monday to voice their demand of being sent to their native states amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated lockdown in India. The protest demonstrations by the migrant workers took place near the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in the city.

The migrants marched towards the international exhibition centre and also blocked the Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway for some time.

It was reopened again after Revenue Minister R Ashok and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao reached the spot and assured the protesters that they will be sent home as soon as possible.

For context, the migrant workers had gone to Freedom Park in the city a day earlier to catch transport for heading to their states. Later, the municipal agency, BBMP, took them near BIEC and made arrangements there for their stay.

The migrants then started protesting in the evening. A policeman was reportedly injured in the incident. The Karnataka government has already sent thousands of workers to their homes across the state in government-run buses.

Special trains are being run in several states such as Kerala and Rajasthan to send migrant workers back to their home states. Last week, the central government allowed the transfer of migrants using buses and trains after 36 days of intense criticism and pushback.

Thousands of migrant workers and others, stranded after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown on March 25, had been desperate to return home for weeks.