Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line to fully operate from tomorrow; check details

According to a post by PC Mohan on the social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to start operating on the new portions of the Purple Line without first holding an official event with VIP attendance.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 06:47 PM IST

According to Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan, the Whitefield-Challaghatta Metro corridor, generally known as the Purple Line of the Bengaluru Metro, will begin fully operating as of Monday, October 9, without having had an official opening.

According to a post by PC Mohan on the social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to start operating on the new portions of the Purple Line without first holding an official event with VIP attendance.

The public can access the 2.05-km Kengeri-Challaghatta and 2.1-km Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura sections starting at 5 am. They are a component of the 42.85 km long Purple Line, which will run from Challaghatta in the west to Whitefield in the east.

"PM Narendra Modi Ji has instructed BMRCL to throw open services on the new stretches of the purple line (Challaghatta to Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield) on an immediate basis and without delaying the operations to hold any formal inauguration ceremony with a VIP presence," notification share by PC Mohan on X read.

It goes on to say that this is yet another example of the country's efforts to reduce its VIP culture and prioritize the needs of the general populace. "We must place on record PM Modi ji's invaluable contribution to Bengaluru - the most among any other PMs," added the statement.

READ | Decoding the Hamas attacks on Israel

It continued by stating that whether it be the Suburban Rail authorizations, which have been long overdue, the Satellite Town Ring Road permission and development, Namma Metro Phase 2A and Phase 2B expansion, the arrival of electric buses to increase the size of the BMTC fleet under the FAME-II program, or the extension of Kempegowda International Airport with a new terminal (T2), PM Modi has sincerely prioritized the growth of Bengaluru.

"All of these infrastructure projects will ease the commute in the city and greatly contribute to enhancing the quality of life of an average Bengalurean," the communique stated. The three members of parliament (MPs) for Bengaluru, DV Sadananda Gowda, PC Mohan, and Tejasvi Surya, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the official opening of the new section of Namma Metro's purple line for making an "invaluable contribution" towards the city's growth and ongoing support for Bengaluru. 

(With inputs from ANI)

