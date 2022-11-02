Bengaluru man writes to PMO seeking protection from wife

Bengaluru police (File)

A Bengaluru man has written to the Prime Minister's Office seeking protection from his wife. The man, identified as the city's Yadunandan Acharya, claimed his wife regularly beats him and threatens to murder him.

The man tweeted the letter to PMO's official handle and also tagged Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy and Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju.

The man wrote in the letter that his wife attacked him with a knife and he sustained a stab injury.

He said nobody came forward to help him as he was a man.

The police commissioner, meanwhile, replied to his tweet and advised him to visit a police station and take legal action, IANS reported.

"My wife attacked me with knife, Is this the naari shakti you boost about? Can I put a domestic violence case against her for this? No!," the man claimed in the letter.

He received a lot of support on social media.