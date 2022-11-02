Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Bengaluru man writes to PMO seeking protection from wife

Bengaluru: The man wrote in the letter that his wife attacked him with a knife and he sustained a stab injury.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

Bengaluru man writes to PMO seeking protection from wife
Bengaluru police (File)

A Bengaluru man has written to the Prime Minister's Office seeking protection from his wife. The man, identified as the city's Yadunandan Acharya, claimed his wife regularly beats him and threatens to murder him. 

The man tweeted the letter to PMO's official handle and also tagged Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy and Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju.

The man wrote in the letter that his wife attacked him with a knife and he sustained a stab injury. 

He said nobody came forward to help him as he was a man. 

The police commissioner, meanwhile, replied to his tweet and advised him to visit a police station and take legal action, IANS reported. 

"My wife attacked me with knife, Is this the naari shakti you boost about? Can I put a domestic violence case against her for this? No!," the man claimed in the letter. 

Also read: Zomato removed complaint of Bengaluru restaurant after girl fell sick eating

He received a lot of support on social media. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: This festive season, get blinged up using these Bollywood inspired looks
Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
Who's next after Liz Truss? From Rishi Sunak to Ben Wallace, know likely UK PM candidates if Truss is ousted
Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan grace Krishan Kumar's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video: Tourists in Karnataka drive car on suspension bridge, just two days after Morbi tragedy
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.