Bengaluru: Man stabs trolley operator to death at airport over wife's affair, held

A man has been held for allegedly stabbing a trolley operator at KIA airport in Bengaluru, said the police.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 10:14 AM IST

Bengaluru: Man stabs trolley operator to death at airport over wife's affair, held
A visual of the site (Image/X)
A man has been held for allegedly stabbing a trolley operator to death at KIA airport of Bengaluru over his wife's affair with him, said the police on Thursday. 

The victim, Ramakrishna, 45, was a resident of Yelahanka. 

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the accused, identified as Ramesh, from Madhugiri in Tumakuru district.

According to the police, the accused killed Ramakrishna over an alleged affair with his wife.

The murder took place at 7.15 pm when the deceased victim was arranging trolleys near the airport entrance. 

Accused had been waiting for the victim since last evening

As per the police, accused Ramesh had been waiting for Ramakrishna since last evening. As he arrived at the entrance, he stabbed him in the stomach and chest. 

He later sat beside his body and said that he had killed him as he had an affair with his (Ramesh's) wife. Meanwhile, the security personnel had alerted the police. 

"Ramesh claims Ramakrishna had an affair with his wife in 2021. Since then, Ramesh and his wife developed differences and Ramesh lived alone," Times of India has quoted the police as saying. 

A probe has been launched. More details are awaited. 

