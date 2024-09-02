Twitter
India

Bengaluru-Madurai Vande Bharat Express to launch today: Check route, timings, fare and more

The addition of the Madurai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express route will boost regional connectivity in India.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 06:06 AM IST

Bengaluru-Madurai Vande Bharat Express to launch today: Check route, timings, fare and more
The Bengaluru-Madurai Vande Bharat Express will start operating today (September 2), the South Western Railway (SWR) announced.

Train number 20671 will depart from Madurai at 5.15 am and reach Bengaluru Cantonment at 1 pm. On the other hand, train 20672 offers a return service, departing from Bengaluru Cantonment at 1:30 pm and arriving at Madurai at 9:45 pm.

The train journey is set to encompass several stops, including KR Puram, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Thiruchirapalli, and Dindigul, with a plan to halt in both directions.

You can travel from Madurai to Bengaluru for Rs 1,575 in a chair car and Rs 2,865 if you prefer an executive class. On the other hand, the return trip from Bengaluru to Madurai fare will be Rs 1,740 for the chair car and Rs 3,060 for the executive class. 

The train was flagged off on Saturday (August 31). 

The addition of the Madurai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express route will boost regional connectivity in India.

