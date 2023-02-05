Search icon
DNA Explainer: Bengaluru likely to get Vande Metro, know how it is different from Namma Metro

Vande Metro is expected to run between Bengaluru and Tumakuru or Bengaluru and Hindupur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 04:57 PM IST

Presently, Bengaluru has Namma Metro which is a rapid transit system. When launched in 2012, it became the first underground metro system in South India. The metro system has an average daily ridership of around 1 million. 

And now, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has recently announced the Vande Metro train, which is a mini version of the Vande Bharat Express train. And Bengaluru is likely to be one of the first cities in the country where the Vande Metro will be introduced. But how Vande Metro is different from Namma Metro?

Though Namma Metro is primarily an inter-city network that connects different locations within the city, Vande Metro will connect two different cities within a 100 km range. Or simply, it will be a regional rail.

According to South Western Railway (SWR) General Manager Sanjeev Kishore, Vande Metro is expected to run between Bengaluru and Tumakuru or Bengaluru and Hindupur. However, there is no such official announcement yet.

It will run like a metro service between two cities which are less than 100 km apart. Though the details are yet to be announced, the trains are likely to have eight coaches. Nammo Metro runs with 6 coaches.

Vande Metro will be a rapid, world-class shuttle-like experience for passengers. The design of the train is expected to be completed this year. The train is being developed to help people travel in comfort from their hometowns to offices in big cities.  

Earlier, the Railway Minister had said, "Vande Metro is a concept of regional rail. For example, in Europe, you will see very frequently moving trains between two cities, which are less than 100 kilometres apart. In a sense, those two cities get connected like one city. That is the concept of a regional train."

He has directed the General Managers (GMs) of Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Lucknow-based Research Design and Standard Organisation (RDSO) to roll out the rakes of eight-car Vande Bharat trains at the earliest.

