Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Bengaluru: Jain University students draw criticism over skit offending Dalits, students apologize

Bengaluru's Jain University students performed the skit which offended Dalits has gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 02:17 PM IST

Bengaluru: Jain University students draw criticism over skit offending Dalits, students apologize
Bengaluru: Jain University students draw criticism over skit offending Dalits, students apologize

A skit performed at Bengaluru Jain (Deemed-to-be) University took a shocking term after students allegedly presented Dalits and Dr B.R Ambedkar in a disparaging light. An FIR was filed against six students and the administration of Jain University in Bengaluru. 

The college skit video has gone viral on social media platforms. Dalit organisations have criticized the offensive behaviour during the "Mad advertising" competition.

On February 11, 2023, Bengaluru police tweeted, “FIR (CR No 0032/2023) has been registered under the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 at Siddapura PS. Further investigation is underway.”

However, no student has been arrested yet but was contacted for questioning, reported HT. The students were pursuing their degrees at the Centre for Management Studies (CMS) at Jain university.

(Also Read: After 3 failed attempts due to AAP-BJP row, Delhi mayor elections to finally be held on Feb 16)

Several people were found protesting outside the CMS college. Police have gathered around the location. 

A complaint has also been made against this skit performance by a Dalit activist from Mumbai. 

Karnataka and Maharashtra Dalit organisations have denounced the disrespectful allusions to Ambedkar and the jabs at the scheduled castes, calling them an insult to the entire community.

(Also Read: RBI repo rate hike: With home loan EMI hike, here’s how to manage EMI instalment on home loans)

The controversial video said, “BR Ambedkar? Hey no no, it’s Beer Ambedkar.” The parody also included the line, "Why be a Dalit when you can be the lit?

The skit was 6-7 minutes long and had inappropriate content for a few minutes. The students issued an apology on the social media platform and highlighted Ambedkar’s contribution to the country.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in sexy outfits, drops hot photos and videos
Meet Union Minister Smriti Irani’s newly married daughter Shanelle Irani
XXX fame Aabha Paul mesmerises fans with her hot photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 603 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.