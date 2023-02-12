Bengaluru: Jain University students draw criticism over skit offending Dalits, students apologize

A skit performed at Bengaluru Jain (Deemed-to-be) University took a shocking term after students allegedly presented Dalits and Dr B.R Ambedkar in a disparaging light. An FIR was filed against six students and the administration of Jain University in Bengaluru.

The college skit video has gone viral on social media platforms. Dalit organisations have criticized the offensive behaviour during the "Mad advertising" competition.

On February 11, 2023, Bengaluru police tweeted, “FIR (CR No 0032/2023) has been registered under the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 at Siddapura PS. Further investigation is underway.”

FIR (CR No 0032/2023) has been registered under the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 at Siddapura PS.



Further investigation is underway. https://t.co/KWyFgmyuob — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) February 11, 2023

However, no student has been arrested yet but was contacted for questioning, reported HT. The students were pursuing their degrees at the Centre for Management Studies (CMS) at Jain university.

(Also Read: After 3 failed attempts due to AAP-BJP row, Delhi mayor elections to finally be held on Feb 16)

Several people were found protesting outside the CMS college. Police have gathered around the location.

A complaint has also been made against this skit performance by a Dalit activist from Mumbai.

Karnataka and Maharashtra Dalit organisations have denounced the disrespectful allusions to Ambedkar and the jabs at the scheduled castes, calling them an insult to the entire community.

(Also Read: RBI repo rate hike: With home loan EMI hike, here’s how to manage EMI instalment on home loans)

The controversial video said, “BR Ambedkar? Hey no no, it’s Beer Ambedkar.” The parody also included the line, "Why be a Dalit when you can be the lit?

The skit was 6-7 minutes long and had inappropriate content for a few minutes. The students issued an apology on the social media platform and highlighted Ambedkar’s contribution to the country.