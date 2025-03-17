INDIA
The drugs were transported on a domestic flight from Delhi to Bengaluru, exposing serious security concerns at Bengaluru International Airport.
Karnataka’s Largest Drug Bust: 37.878 kg of MDMA Seized
Karnataka police have made their biggest drug seizure to date, confiscating 37.878 kg of MDMA, a synthetic narcotic valued at Rs 75 crore. The drugs were transported on a domestic flight from Delhi to Bengaluru, exposing serious security concerns at Bengaluru International Airport.
Two South African women were arrested in connection with the case. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, in a press briefing on March 16, 2025, identified them as Bamba Fanta (alias Adonis Jabulile, 31, from Agbovillae) and Abigail Adonis (alias Olijo Evans, 30, from Pretoria).
A Six-Month Investigation Uncovers a Major Smuggling Network
Commissioner Agrawal revealed that the arrests were the result of an extensive Central Crime Branch (CCB) investigation, initiated after the 2024 arrest of Hyder Ali, a suspected drug peddler found with 15 grams of MDMA. His interrogation led authorities to Peter Ikedi Belonwu, a Nigerian national, who was caught in Bengaluru with 6.248 kg of MDMA.
Belonwu’s statements revealed that Fanta and Adonis were key suppliers, traveling from Delhi to Bengaluru every two weeks to deliver MDMA and returning within 24 hours. Their movements had been under CCB surveillance for six months, leading to their eventual arrest.
Tracking the Drug Peddlers: How Bengaluru Airport Became a Smuggling Hub
On March 14, acting on a tip-off, a CCB team waited at Bengaluru International Airport for the suspects’ arrival. Unaware of the police surveillance, the two women booked a taxi to distribute the drugs. Officers followed them for nearly six hours before raiding a location in Neeladri Nagar, Electronics City, where they seized 37.878 kg of MDMA and arrested the suspects.
The police also recovered four mobile phones, two trolley bags, two passports, and Rs 18,460.
Bypassing Security Checks: A Widespread Smuggling Operation
Initial questioning revealed that over the past year, the accused had traveled to Bengaluru 37 times and Mumbai 22 times. The ability to evade airport security repeatedly has raised serious concerns about how drugs are transported within the country. Investigators suspect that the MDMA either originated from another country or drug suppliers near Delhi.
Authorities also discovered that Fanta and Adonis had been operating for 18 months, likely using fake passports and visas. Fanta, who runs a food cart business, came to India on a business visa in 2020 and has been living in Delhi since then. Adonis, a seller of readymade clothes, arrived on a medical visa in 2016.
With operations spread across multiple states, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is now coordinating with the police to track down the entire smuggling network.
Understanding MDMA: A Dangerous Synthetic Drug
MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine), commonly known as Ecstasy or Molly, is a synthetic psychoactive drug that alters mood and perception. It increases serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine levels, creating intense feelings of euphoria and emotional warmth.
Forms and Methods of Consumption
Tablets or Capsules (Ecstasy) – Often imprinted with logos.
Powder or Crystals (Molly) – Snorted or mixed into drinks.
Health Impacts of MDMA Abuse
Detection of MDMA in the Body
Deaddiction and Recovery
Treatment includes behavioral therapy, counseling, and medical detox to manage withdrawal symptoms. Rehabilitation programs and support groups help individuals recover and lead a drug-free life.
A Proactive Approach to Curb Drug Peddling
To effectively combat drug trafficking, authorities must implement a proactive intervention strategy that disrupts supply chains and identifies key players in the network. One crucial step is to classify drug addiction cases as medico-legal, ensuring that all individuals admitted to rehabilitation centers for substance abuse are reported to the jurisdictional police station.
This system would enable law enforcement to work closely with medical professionals, allowing police officers to interact with recovering addicts and gather intelligence on drug sources, routes, and suppliers. By leveraging this information, authorities can track and dismantle distribution networks before they expand further.
Additionally, stronger monitoring of online drug sales, frequent surprise checks in high-risk areas, and coordination between state and central agencies can help identify hidden drug hubs. Ensuring strict border surveillance, enhanced airport security, and financial tracking of suspected peddlers will further tighten enforcement measures.
Implementing such a collaborative and intelligence-driven approach could significantly strengthen drug enforcement efforts, leading to more proactive crackdowns and preventing large-scale drug circulation.
Bengaluru International Airport: A Security Hotspot for Smugglers?
This case has once again put Bengaluru International Airport under scrutiny, just days after the Ranya Rao gold smuggling case, where 14.2 kgs of gold bars were seized on March 3, 2025. That case exposed critical security failures, revealing how organized smuggling syndicates manipulate loopholes to transport contraband without detection.
Investigations into the gold smuggling network uncovered that the prime accused, Ranya Rao, was in possession of a UAE Resident Identity Card and had traveled to Dubai 27 times since January 2025, suggesting strong links with international gold smuggling syndicates.
Adding to the controversy, Ranya Rao is the stepdaughter of senior Karnataka DGP-rank officer K. Ramachandra Rao, IPS. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has alleged that she misused police protocol services available to her stepfather at Bengaluru International Airport to smuggle gold without security checks. This revelation raises serious questions about the extent of insider involvement in smuggling networks operating through the airport.
Inside Job? Corruption and Security Breaches at Bengaluru Airport
Experts believe that Bengaluru International Airport’s high trafficking frequency is not just due to its strategic location, but also because of insider involvement within statutory agencies. Many believe that corrupt officials within customs, immigration, and security screening are facilitating smuggling operations.
These compromised officials create an ecosystem of corruption, allowing traffickers to exploit loopholes in airport security. Despite increased surveillance, the Ranya Rao gold smuggling case and the latest MDMA bust suggest that well-connected criminal networks continue to operate without fear.
The fact that smugglers repeatedly bypass airport security indicates the presence of "black sheep" within enforcement agencies. Many traffickers depend on insiders to facilitate their movement through security checkpoints, ensuring their illicit goods go unnoticed.
To address these concerns, there is an urgent need for a crackdown on corruption, including:
Stricter background checks for airport staff.
Enhanced monitoring of passengers with suspicious travel patterns.
Tighter accountability measures within enforcement agencies.
Advanced scanning and tracking systems for cargo and baggage.
Conclusion: Bengaluru Airport’s Growing Reputation as a Smuggling Hub
The back-to-back cases of drug and gold smuggling at Bengaluru International Airport highlight glaring security failures. The involvement of individuals with high-profile connections, as seen in the Ranya Rao case, raises concerns about the extent of corruption within enforcement agencies.
If authorities do not take immediate action, the airport risks becoming a preferred hub for international criminal syndicates. Tackling corruption, increasing security vigilance, and ensuring strict law enforcement is the only way forward to prevent Bengaluru from becoming India’s smuggling gateway.
(The author Girish Linganna of this article is an award-winning Science Writer and a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)
(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)
