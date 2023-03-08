Search icon
Woman caught smoking on Kolkata-Bengaluru IndiGo flight, arrested

Bengaluru news: The captain of the flight reported the matter to the ground crew who lodged a police complaint against her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 11:51 PM IST

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old woman passenger was arrested after she was found smoking in the toilet of an IndiGo plane. The flight was going from Kolkata to Bengaluru. The incident took place on March 5.

The cabin crew found smoke emanating from the washroom of the flight after which they opened the door. By then, the woman had thrown the cigarette in the washroom. The crew poured water on it to extinguish the cigarette. 

The captain of the flight reported the matter to the ground crew who lodged a police complaint against her. The woman was handed over to the airport's security.

The airport police arrested her and filed a case under Section 336 (act of rashly and negligently endangering human life or the personal safety of others) of the IPC.

With inputs from IANS

