Bengaluru horror: Woman sitting in park forcibly dragged, gang-raped in moving car

The victim told police that she was gang-raped in the moving car. The police said that the accused drove the car to Domlur, Indiranagar, Anekal, and Nice Road and committed the crime throughout the night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

Representative Image

Police said on Friday that a young woman from Bengaluru who was sitting in a park with her male friend was forcibly dragged into a car and gang-raped. The case has been reported in the Koramangala police station limits.

A gang of four persons has been arrested by the police in connection with the case. The arrested accused have been identified as Satish, Vijay, Sridhar, and Kiran. The police have said that the incident took place late at night on March 25. 

The young woman was sitting with her male friend at the National Games Village Park when the accused persons threatened her male friend and dragged her into the car.

The victim told police that she was gang-raped in the moving car. The police said that the accused drove the car to Domlur, Indiranagar, Anekal, and Nice Road and committed the crime throughout the night.

The accused later left her near her residence in the early hours of March 26. After reaching home at 4 am, the victim was taken to a hospital and later lodged a complaint with the police.

