Bengaluru Horror: Woman advocate, live-in partner arrested for alleged murder of 5-year-old daughter; probe underway

A Bengaluru advocate and her live-in partner have been arrested for the alleged murder of her five-year-old daughter. Police are investigating the motive behind the crime and examining conflicting accounts of the child's death.

A Bengaluru-based advocate and her live-in partner have been arrested for allegedly murdering her five-year-old daughter, months after the child was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

The girl, identified as Vennela, was found dead on March 25. The arrests were made after police registered a case based on a complaint filed by the child's father.

Mother arrested after allegedly going into hiding

The 39-year-old woman, Priyanka, was arrested from a homestay in Sakleshpur after allegedly fleeing Bengaluru following the registration of the case.

According to police, Priyanka first travelled to Mysuru before moving to Sakleshpur in an apparent attempt to evade authorities.

Live-In Partner Named as Prime Accused

Priyanka's live-in partner, Mohan G, has been identified as the prime accused in the case.

According to investigators, Mohan allegedly confessed to killing the child by assaulting and smothering her inside a car. Police are continuing their investigation to establish the exact sequence of events and determine the motive behind the alleged crime.

Police Investigating Possible motive

Authorities have not yet established a clear motive for the alleged murder.

However, investigators are reportedly examining multiple angles, including claims that Priyanka may have been unhappy with her daughter's complexion. Police have not confirmed whether this was a factor in the crime, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Father's complaint raised suspicion

The girl's father approached police after allegedly receiving differing explanations from Priyanka regarding the circumstances of Vennela's death.

According to the complaint, Priyanka initially told him that the child had eaten biryani on the night of March 24 and was found dead the following morning.

She later allegedly gave a different account, claiming that the child had been left asleep in an air-conditioned car while she and Mohan celebrated her birthday at a café in Kolar. According to that version, the girl was discovered dead after being brought home.

The conflicting statements prompted the father to suspect foul play and seek a police investigation.

Probe Underway

A formal case was registered on June 4, leading to the arrests of Priyanka and Mohan. Both are currently in police custody, and investigators are continuing to question them as they work to establish the motive and circumstances surrounding the child's death.