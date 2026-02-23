Bengaluru Horror: Teenage college girl accuses Instagram friends of gangrape, forced feeding of intoxicating substance

Farhan Akhtar reveals why he backed Manipuri film Boong after its historic win at BAFTA Awards 2026: 'It just felt right'
An FIR has been registered at Amruthahalli Police Station against two accused, identified as Dixon Sando and Nikhil, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to sexual assault and criminal intimidation. Further investigation is underway.
Based on her statement, an FIR has been registered at Amruthahalli Police Station against two accused, identified as Dixon Sando and Nikhil, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to sexual assault and criminal intimidation. Further investigation is underway.
According to her statement in the FIR, the victim, who has been living in Bengaluru for the past five months for her studies, met one of the accused, Dixon Sando(21), through Instagram in January this year. They remained in regular contact, but on the night of February 14, the woman received a call from Dixon inviting her to a party at Rex Villa in north Bengaluru. She reached the venue along with her friend in the wee hours of February 15.
Reportedly, Dixon allegedly introduced her to the second accused, Nikhil (35). According to the survivor, the two men forced her to consume a pink-coloured tablet, which made her feel dizzy and disoriented before losing consciousness. She said she was sexually assaulted inside a room at the villa while in a vulnerable condition. In partial awareness during the incident, she found herself confined inside the room. The survivor further claimed that the accused threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident or approached the police. Investigators said she was later dropped near a mall by the accused.
According to the police, one of the accused had filed an extortion complaint a day earlier, alleging that the woman and a person named Imran from a regional news channel demanded money and threatened to air defamatory content. On the other hand, the woman said she delayed reporting the incident due to fear of alleged threats. She sought medical treatment on February 17 and informed her brother, who advised her to lodge a complaint.