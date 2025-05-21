The body of an unidentified girl, believed to be around 18 years, was discovered inside a suitcase near railway tracks in southern Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The body of an unidentified girl, believed to be around 18 years, was discovered inside a suitcase near railway tracks in southern Bengaluru, Karnataka. The suitcase was found near the railway tracks close to Hosur main road near the old Chandapura railway bridge. Initial reports have indicated that the body was first stuffed in the suitcase elsewhere and later thrown out of a moving train.

“It appears the suitcase was thrown from railway property, likely from a moving train. Normally, such cases fall under railway police jurisdiction, but since it relates to our area, we are involved. The victim’s identity is yet to be confirmed as there was no ID or belongings found", India Today quoted CK Baba, Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police, as saying.

Meanwhile, a further investigation is underway into the matter. More details are awaited.