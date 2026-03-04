Bengaluru Horror: 35-year-old former techie dies by suicide over harassment by in-laws, probe underway

Rupee plunges to record low of Rs 92.17 against US dollar; Sensex, Nifty tank as war fears grip markets
INDIA
Bengaluru engineer Sushma, 35, took her own life after family dispute with her husband and mother-in-law over harassment and cooking. Police investigate dowry harassment allegations.
A 35-year-old engineer, Sushma, took her own life on Tuesday following a family dispute at her home in Bengaluru's Devarachikkanahalli. Sushma, a former Dell employee, had been married to Puneeth Kumar for five years and had a four-year-old son.
According to police, frequent arguments had been plaguing the household over minor issues. On Monday, a dispute erupted between Sushma and her mother-in-law, Kalpana, over cooking food. Sushma's family alleges that Kalpana had been harassing her and not allowing her to cook.
Upset over the ongoing harassment, Sushma allegedly ended her life by hanging. Her family has accused the husband's side of dowry harassment, leading to the arrest of her husband, Puneeth Kumar. A search is underway for Kalpana, Sushma's mother-in-law.
Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. Sushma's family is seeking justice, alleging that the constant harassment drove her to take her own life.
The incident highlights the need for support systems for women facing domestic issues and the importance of addressing mental health concerns.