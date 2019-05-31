Bengaluru: Grenade-like object found at railway station, probe launched

A suspicious object was found at KSR Central Station in Bengaluru on Friday after which the bomb disposal squad was pressed into action to investigate the matter.

"Today morning when our policemen were doing patrolling, one railway employee found a metal object near the railway line, we were not sure whether it was a grenade or just a metal object. It has been handed over to the Bomb squad which will investigate it," Alok Mohan, ADGP Railways.

At the same time, there was a 'beep-beep' sound coming from Sangmitra express. When we investigated it was found the malfunction of the CCTV following which the train was checked and declared safe.

Senior Railway Officers including Divisional Railway Manager-Bengaluru also reached the spot. Divisional Security Commissioner led the team of Railway Security force to thoroughly search the entire premises including trains.

Railway workforce was also put on alert and intensive checks at the entrance, platforms, train coaches and at parcel office were being conducted.

The object was found at 08:45 hrs by the Railway Security Control near trolley path on platform number one, said Mohan. After thoroughly searching the trains and premises, operations have been restored fully, he added.

"There is nothing to worry about as a team led by Divisional Security Commissioner searched the entire premises including trains thoroughly. A separate team headed by SP Railways has also been formed to investigate the incident," said Mohan.

Barring movement on platform numbers one and two, the railway movement remained unaffected by the incident, Mohan confirmed, adding that the Railway workforce has been put on alert across the country with intensive checks at stations and onboard trains.