Bengaluru gets AI cameras to catch traffic violators and issue automatic challans

Bengaluru traffic police have implemented a new automatic system to address traffic offences in Bengaluru, so if you reside there and commute by automobile, you should now take additional care to not break any traffic laws.

According to a source, the traffic police in Bengaluru have installed an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) around the city to automatically detect traffic infractions and issue challans.

Artificial intelligence (AI)-based cameras will be used by the ITMS system to find the infractions.

“The Bengaluru traffic police are taking several initiatives for infusing and integrating technology in police functioning. One such initiative is the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) which is geared towards contactless automatic enforcement of traffic violations,” special commissioner of police (traffic) MA Saleem said.

According to him, the ITMS's goal was to automatically identify traffic infractions in a contactless manner and send automatically created challans to the offenders with the least amount of human involvement.

The Bengaluru ITMS will detect these traffic violations and create challans:

1. Driving beyond the speed limit

2. Ignoring red lights

3. Three people riding two-wheelers

4. Using a mobile phone while driving is prohibited.

5. Not buckling up in a car

The ITMS has been put into use at 50 significant traffic intersections in the state capital since it was introduced on Thursday by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. 250 automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and 80 red-light violation detection (RLVD) cameras make up the AI-enabled solution.

Traffic violators will receive paper challans and SMS notices of their violations from the cameras, which will automatically detect and generate them.