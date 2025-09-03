Bengaluru gets 5 independent corporations, Greater Bengaluru Authority as city gets restructured: 5 things to know

Bastian Hospitality CEO issues first statement after Shilpa Shetty's restaurant shuts down: 'We're closing one chapter but...'
Who is Mark Kerr? UFC champion who inspired Dwayne Johnson's Oscar-worthy transformation in 'The Smashing Machine'
Despite Asim Munir's promise to crush terrorism, Pakistan registers 74% increase in attacks, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa become hot beds
After Zomato, Swiggy hikes platform fee to Rs...; third hike in three weeks ahead of festive season
Schools in Delhi-NCR likely to remain closed tomorrow amid heavy rains, here's what we know so far
From Prajakta Koli to Ahsaas Channa: 5 leading ladies ruling OTT franchises
Ahead of Asia Cup, Afghanistan spinners choke Pakistan to clinch 18-run victory in T20I tri-series
Who is Arun Gawli? Gangster-turned-politician, known as 'Daddy,' walks out of jail after 17 years on SC bail
Russia launches massive strikes on Ukraine; Zelenskyy targets Putin, says, 'Has become routine for...'
President Vladimir Putin invites North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russia, latter promises ‘everything I can to...’
INDIA
Bengaluru has bid farewell to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which was steering the city until September 2.
Bengaluru gets a new decentralised governance structure after the creation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and five municipal corporations. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has called it a 'historic decision' to decentralise governance and accelerate development. The city has bid farewell to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which was steering the city until September 2. "Today, in 2025, the GBA has finally come into being. We have decentralised Bengaluru. This will provide good administration, bring governance closer to the people, and expedite development," Shivakumar said. Five things to know:
Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru East, and Bengaluru West.
Each corporation will have IAS officers serving as commissioner and additional commissioner, a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer as joint commissioner, and a chief engineer. Shivakumar said commissioners for each corporation will assume charge immediately and begin collecting revenue directly. Corporation buildings will carry a new logo, land will be identified for new offices, mayors will serve a tenure of two years and six months, and GBA meetings will be held once every three months, he added.
The GBA will be chaired by the chief minister, with the Bengaluru district in-charge minister serving as vice-chairperson.
These include an increase in divisions from 27 to 50, subdivisions from 75 to 150, and a ceiling of 150 wards per corporation. Assuming 100 seats per corporation, the reorganisation will create 500 new elected representatives, half of them women, Shivakumar said. "All taxes will go directly to the concerned corporations so that no one can question it," he said, adding that the GBA will handle major projects while ensuring local bodies are consulted.
READ | Apple opens its first store in Bengaluru: All you need to know
Ward reservation will be completed by November 30, after which the State Election Commission will announce poll dates, Shivakumar said. The government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the final notification on the reorganisation of wards will be issued by November 1, 2025, with a court hearing scheduled for November 3.