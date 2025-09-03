Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Bengaluru gets 5 independent corporations, Greater Bengaluru Authority as city gets restructured: 5 things to know

Bengaluru has bid farewell to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which was steering the city until September 2.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 04:08 PM IST

Bengaluru gets a new decentralised governance structure after the creation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and five municipal corporations. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has called it a 'historic decision' to decentralise governance and accelerate development. The city has bid farewell to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which was steering the city until September 2. "Today, in 2025, the GBA has finally come into being. We have decentralised Bengaluru. This will provide good administration, bring governance closer to the people, and expedite development," Shivakumar said. Five things to know:

1. 5 corporations of Bengaluru 

Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru East, and Bengaluru West.

2. Who will head these corporations?

Each corporation will have IAS officers serving as commissioner and additional commissioner, a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer as joint commissioner, and a chief engineer. Shivakumar said commissioners for each corporation will assume charge immediately and begin collecting revenue directly. Corporation buildings will carry a new logo, land will be identified for new offices, mayors will serve a tenure of two years and six months, and GBA meetings will be held once every three months, he added.

3. Who will chair the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA)?

The GBA will be chaired by the chief minister, with the Bengaluru district in-charge minister serving as vice-chairperson.

4. Structural changes

These include an increase in divisions from 27 to 50, subdivisions from 75 to 150, and a ceiling of 150 wards per corporation. Assuming 100 seats per corporation, the reorganisation will create 500 new elected representatives, half of them women, Shivakumar said. "All taxes will go directly to the concerned corporations so that no one can question it," he said, adding that the GBA will handle major projects while ensuring local bodies are consulted.

READ | Apple opens its first store in Bengaluru: All you need to know

5. Reorganisation of wards

Ward reservation will be completed by November 30, after which the State Election Commission will announce poll dates, Shivakumar said. The government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the final notification on the reorganisation of wards will be issued by November 1, 2025, with a court hearing scheduled for November 3.

