Bengaluru: Fueled by rumours, mob attacks quarantine team in Padarayanapura; 59 arrested, 5 FIRs filed

A team of healthcare professionals and police personnel was attacked in West Bengaluru's Padarayanapura locality yesterday evening when it reached the area to take into quarantine 58 people who were believed to have come into contact with three patients who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection after attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month.

The team of professionals was attacked by an angry mob of about 200 locals and the personnel were forced to retreat, leaving behind the 33 locals who had to be taken away to isolation units.

After this, the cops arrested as many as 59 people in connection with the incident of assault and five First Information Reports (FIR) have also been registered in this regard.

It is to be noted that Padarayanapura has been declared a red zone and 15 secondary contacts of a coronavirus positive patients have been identified by officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The locals attacked the health workers after rumours related to quarantine centers.

The locals attacked the BBMP officials and shouted slogans against them. They also damaged the set up of BBMP and threw away the tables and chairs. Some local residents broke the barricade and removed police posts from the area.

Sources told Zee Media that some of the people agreed to move to the quarantine center but some resisted the move. Soon a crowd gathered and roughed up the officials and ASHA workers. They also broke the barricades set up to seal the area.

The small police force accompanying the BBMP officials and ASHA workers failed to control the situation and reinforcement was sent in. The attackers were dispersed after more police personnel were called in.

Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner of Police had reached the spot after hearing the news and brought the situation under control. “Lockdown continues, please remain indoors. Tomorrow will be as it was till today. We Understand your situation and appreciate your cooperation,” tweeted Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Bhaskar Rao.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai also visited the Padarayanapura locality in Bengaluru on Monday morning where the ruckus had erupted last night.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai visits Padarayanapura in Bengaluru where a ruckus erupted last night, over shifting of some people - who had primary & secondary contact with 3 #COVID19 patients to quarantine. 59 people have been arrested, 5 FIRs have been registered. pic.twitter.com/Qus8Dfu5xr — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI: "I met Chief Minister and briefed him about the incident. He has told us to act strictly. I have told the same to my officials. We won't tolerate such acts by anyone."

The incident was widely condemned by politicians.

In a tweet, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said: "Police Commissioner has been told to provide full security to Asha workers and other officials. No attack on COVID Warriors will be tolerated." Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy called the act "reprehensible" in a tweet.

Karnataka has registered a total of 384 COVID-19 cases so far, of which 14 people have succumbed to the infection, as per the Union Health Ministry.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, several disturbing reports have emerged of doctors and health workers being discriminated against by citizens, sometimes even outright attacked and insulted. It is important to remember here that the medical health professionals are fighting the virus outbreak at the frontlines and it is uncalled for to insult the very people who are risking their lives to protect fellow citizens.

A team of doctors had arrived in Madhya Pradesh's Indore earlier this month for screening citizens when they were attacked by a mob. According to reports, people in Indore abused and pelted stones at the municipal employees who were cleaning the locality. However, cops assured that action will be taken against those who were involved in the act of assault.

Similar reports have been received from Hyderabad, where doctors at the Gandhi hospital were allegedly attacked by a mob after a patient infected with COVID-19 died at the hospital. The doctors have written to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao requesting protection and assurance against these types of assaults.

Even in the national capital, doctors at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) appealed for help after health workers were reportedly evicted from their rented residences by panicking landlords under suspicions of coronavirus.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier warned citizens against mistreating healthcare professionals, especially during this time of crisis when they are risking their own lives to protect everyone else. Modi had referred to the doctors and other health workers as "incarnations of God" who were fighting the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in India at the frontlines.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, too, had earlier called the doctors "no less than soldiers protecting our country" and urged everyone to cooperate with the health workers. He had also announced Rs 1 crore on part of the Delhi government for any health worker who died of coronavirus.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in India topped 17,000 on Monday while the death toll crossed the 500-mark yesterday as well. According to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, as many as 1,553 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Reports corroborated that this is the highest single-day spike in the number of cases in the country yet.

Notably, most of the deceased in India were in the age group of above 60, an analysis by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has revealed.

The ICMR in a release informed that a total of 4,01,586 samples from 3,83,985 individuals have been tested as of 9 PM on Sunday. At least 17,615 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced an extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Monday marks Day 6 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.