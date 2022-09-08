Bengaluru floods: Worst not over for IT hub yet, heavy rain likely, read IMD's full forecast here

File Photo

While flood waters receded in some parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday, the worst is not over for the IT hub yet, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD predicting heavy rainfall over south interior Karnataka, including the city, for the next two days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted over a few places in coastal and south interior Karnataka on September 8-9 and interior Karnataka on September 9-10, IMD said.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over interior Karnataka and neighbourhood. A trough runs from cyclonic circulation over east-central and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal to north Kerala across Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka," it said.

While experts have attributed the flooding in the IT capital to encroachments on the stormwater drain and water bodies which impede the flow of rainwater, excess rain has also played its part.

According to IMD data, the Bengaluru City observatory recorded 251.4 mm of rainfall in the last four days, including 131.6 mm on Sunday, the highest 24-hour precipitation in September in 34 years.

Before this, the observatory gauged 132.6 mm on September 26, 2014. The all-time high is 177.6 mm recorded on September 12, 1988, senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani said.