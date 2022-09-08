Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Bengaluru floods: Worst not over for IT hub yet, heavy rain likely, read IMD's full forecast here

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted over a few places in coastal and south interior Karnataka on September 8-9, IMD said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 07:40 AM IST

Bengaluru floods: Worst not over for IT hub yet, heavy rain likely, read IMD's full forecast here
File Photo

While flood waters receded in some parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday, the worst is not over for the IT hub yet, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD predicting heavy rainfall over south interior Karnataka, including the city, for the next two days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted over a few places in coastal and south interior Karnataka on September 8-9 and interior Karnataka on September 9-10, IMD said. 

READ | Bengaluru floods: Heavy rains continue to batter the city, here's how social media is reacting

"A cyclonic circulation lies over interior Karnataka and neighbourhood. A trough runs from cyclonic circulation over east-central and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal to north Kerala across Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka," it said.

While experts have attributed the flooding in the IT capital to encroachments on the stormwater drain and water bodies which impede the flow of rainwater, excess rain has also played its part.

READ | Bengaluru rains: As Karnataka city battles heavy downpour, netizens flood Twitter with funny memes

According to IMD data, the Bengaluru City observatory recorded 251.4 mm of rainfall in the last four days, including 131.6 mm on Sunday, the highest 24-hour precipitation in September in 34 years.

Before this, the observatory gauged 132.6 mm on September 26, 2014. The all-time high is 177.6 mm recorded on September 12, 1988, senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result DECLARED at neet.nta.nic.in: See where, how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.