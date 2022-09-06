Search icon
Bengaluru floods: Will India’s IT capital get relief from rains this week? Know IMD forecast here

A fresh spell of rain has added to the woes of the residents of Bengaluru. Here's IMD rain forecast for the city this week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 07:41 PM IST

Bengaluru continues to reel under incessant rains which have caused unprecedented water-logging in the city. Schools have declared holidays while employees have been asked to work from home. People were seen using tractors to commute across parts of the city which resembled lakes due to inundation. With normal life badly hit, the question in many minds is when will the situation improve. Here is the rain forecast for Bengaluru city this week.

As per the latest IMD update today (September 6), Bengaluru is expected to see a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Wednesday. On Thursday (September 8), a generally cloudy sky is expected with light rain. Similar weather has been forecasted for Friday. 

On Saturday (September 10), IMD predicts a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. Rains are also predicted for Sunday (September 11) and Monday (September 12). 

Bengaluru has seen the “highest rainfall in the last 42 years” with all 164 tanks of the city filled to the brim. Some of the tanks have breached amid continuous rains. Some areas of the Karnataka capital received 150 percent more rains than normal. 

A fresh spell of rain on Monday had added to the disruption. A woman died after being washed away while a 23-year-old girl was electrocuted after she fell from her two wheeler and came in contact with an electric pole. Majority of the areas of the Outer Ring Road, Sarjapur road, which is also the location of some IT companies, mirrored lakes. Tractors came out to help people navigate and commute amid the water-logging.

READ | Bengaluru rains: With India's Silicon Valley submerged, IT employees use tractors to reach work

