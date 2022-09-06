Bengaluru floods: Karnataka government announces 300-crore relief for rain-related damages in IT hub

File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Monday, said a decision has been made to release Rs 300 crore to deal with the current rain situation as well as the maintenance of basic infrastructure in Bengaluru.

Speaking to media persons after a meeting with the deputy commissioners of 15 districts, Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board, and senior officials regarding rain and floods in Karnataka, the CM decided to release Rs 600 crore for the management of floods in Bengaluru and other districts especially roads, bridges, electric poles, transformers, and school building repairs.

Bengaluru City alone was given Rs 300 crore and the DCs' have Rs 664 crore with them and Rs 500 crore has been released to provide infrastructure.

READ | Ramdev Jayanti 2022: History, significance, celebrations of birth anniversary of Baba Ramdev

Concerning the current situation in Bengaluru City, Rs 1500 crore has been released for the construction of Rajakaluve and the works would start once the rains stop.

CM Bommai said that a central team will arrive in Bengaluru on Tuesday night, to study the rains and flood situation in the state. A memorandum will be submitted and after that, the government will hold a meeting with the team members.

﻿The BJP leader also talked about the TK Halli pumphouse in Mandya, which used to pump Cauvery drinking water, but has been damaged due to the overflowing water from the Bheemeshwara River and other surrounding lakes. He ensured that the pumphouse will start pumping water after two days, after being cleaned and draining out the water from Cauvery.

The Karnataka CM said that an alternative plan is being formulated for water supply in Bengaluru. Under it, 8000 borewells under the BWSSB would be restarted to supply water in disrupted areas. The government will also supply water through tankers to the areas with no borewells to prevent any disruption of water supply in Bengaluru.

READ | SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi dances to Yo Yo Honey Singh's ‘Alcoholic’ song - Watch VIRAL video

The weather department has predicted heavy rains in south and north interior Karnataka for the next four days. The state has already received 144 percent excess rain during the last week of August, and in the first five days of the current month, the state has received 51 percent excess rain. The water table has gone up in drought-hit districts. This is the highest rain in the state in 42 years.

CM Bommai also assessed the damage due to rains and floods and listed the relief measures.

Agricultural crops on 14,717 hectares and horticulture crops on 1374 hectares are damaged.

2188 houses are partially and 430 houses are completely damaged.

225 km of roads, bridges, culverts, and electric poles are also damaged.

Sluise gates for big tanks in Bengaluru for storage and release of water.

READ | Cyclonic circulation in Odisha likely on September 7, IMD issues yellow alert for southern districts of state