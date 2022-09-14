Bengaluru floods: IT parks Wipro, Prestige among big names included in encroacher’s list for blocking drains

Representational image

Bengaluru, which is considered to be the IT hub and the Silicon Valley of India, was left paralyzed after the heavy rains in the city led to floods, disrupting life and residents and causing significant damage to properties and roads.

Now, the Bengaluru civil authorities have released a list of encroachers, which includes 700 structures, that were the main cause of the floods in Karnataka city since they blocked the stormwater drains in the city, as per media reports.

Among the list of encroachers in Bengaluru who are currently facing the threat of demolition are big and high-profile companies and IT parks, such as Wipro and Prestige. Though demolitions are advancing in full force in the city, these mammoth companies still remain untouched by the authorities.

In an official statement, the BBMP said that some of the big names included in the list of encroachers who caused the floods are - Bagmane Tech Park and Purva Paradise in Mahadevapura, RBD in 3 locations, Wipro in Doddakannelli, Eco-Space in Bellandur, Gopalan in multiple locations & Diya school in Hoodi.

Other big companies included in the list are Prestige, Columbia Asia Hospital, and Divyashree Villas, as per NDTV reports. Nalapad in Challaghatta is also a part of the list of IT Parks & developers indulging in SWD (stormwater drain) encroachments.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) informed the high court on Monday that 980 illegal buildings had been discovered throughout the city in a recent survey. Many of these illegal structures had been blocking drains which led to waterlogging and floods in the city during the recent wet spell.

BBMP is conducting a demolition drive in the illegal commercial & residential buildings of the Mahadevapura area, after rains-triggered floods in the city. BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali blamed the illegal encroachment in Bengaluru for the floods.

The encroachment clearance operation started in the Mahadevpur zone by identifying the encroached areas of the Rajcanals (large drains) on Monday. Accordingly, 15 encroachments were cleared in the Mahadevpur zone on Monday, which comes under the jurisdiction of the BBMP.

(With ANI inputs)

