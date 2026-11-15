Bengaluru family killings: Rs 3 crore property dispute, gold jewellery sale under police scanner

Police are probing whether a property dispute, attempts to obtain control of family documents and the alleged sale of gold jewellery were among the motives behind cab driver S Indushekar's killing of seven members of his wife's family.

Bengaluru Police are examining a family property dispute involving assets estimated to be worth Rs 3 crore as a possible motive behind cab driver S Indushekar's alleged killing of seven members of his wife's family, including his wife.

Investigators are also looking into allegations that Indushekar tried to gain control of property documents and sold or pledged gold jewellery taken from some of the victims. Officials familiar with the probe told Hindustan Times that these financial aspects are being investigated alongside the family's personal disputes.

A senior police officer said investigators were examining Indushekar's interest in his mother-in-law's property in Bengaluru's Srirampura area and his alleged attempts to secure a larger share of the family's assets.

“The property dispute is an important part of the investigation. He wanted a larger share in the property belonging to his mother-in-law, but she had two sons and intended the property for them. This caused considerable friction within the family,” the officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Police examine alleged promise made to daughter

Investigators are also checking whether Indushekar had promised his 17-year-old daughter that her mother's share of the family property would eventually be transferred to her. Police suspect that this assurance may have influenced the teenager's alleged role in disposing of the bodies and concealing evidence.

“Our investigators suspect that he also assured his daughter that her mother’s share would eventually be transferred to her. We are examining whether this promise influenced her alleged involvement in the disposal of the bodies and the concealment of evidence,” the officer said.

The daughter is also being investigated for her alleged involvement in the case.

Thumb impressions allegedly collected after killings

Another aspect under scrutiny is Indushekar's alleged attempt to secure control over the family's property papers.

Police suspect that after the killings, he collected the thumb impressions of some of the deceased on stamp papers. Investigators are examining whether he intended to use these documents for property-related transactions.

The probe has also uncovered a financial trail involving an alleged Rs 30-lakh advance connected to a land deal involving his wife. Police are verifying the details of the transaction and whether it contributed to the family's disputes.

Gold jewellery allegedly sold or pledged

Investigators are also tracing jewellery that Indushekar allegedly removed from the bodies of some of the women he is accused of killing. The ornaments reportedly included chains, earrings and rings. Police suspect that he cleaned the jewellery before selling or pledging some of it.

“Some of the jewellery was allegedly sold, while some was pledged. We are tracing these transactions to establish where the money went and whether it was used to meet the expenses involved in transporting and disposing of the bodies,” the officer said.

Investigators believe the money obtained from the jewellery may have been used to cover fuel and travel costs while moving the bodies to different locations.

Personal disputes also under investigation

Alongside the financial angle, police are examining what they believe was a prolonged conflict between Indushekar and his wife.

The couple had been married for nearly 20 years. Investigators believe Indushekar resented his wife's frequent visits to her parental home and the support she received from her mother and brothers during disagreements.

“His resentment was not restricted to his wife. He believed that her family was interfering in their marriage and that they were responsible for the way she treated him. The hostility towards her family appears to have grown over time,” the officer said.

Indushekar has allegedly told investigators that he felt humiliated by his wife and her relatives. Police are treating this as his account of the events and are checking it against statements from family members and other evidence.

Seven family members allegedly killed over 15 days

Indushekar, 52, is accused of killing his wife and six of her relatives over a period of around 15 days between October 16 and 31. The victims included a seven-year-old child.

According to the allegations, he used a grinding stone to kill the victims, transported their bodies in his cab and disposed of them at different locations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Police have since recovered the bodies of all seven victims, with the discovery of the final two bringing the search across the two states to an end.

Police seek special prosecutor, propose fast-track trial

A Deputy Commissioner of Police from Bengaluru's North Division has been appointed as the investigating officer. The police department is also seeking the appointment of a special public prosecutor and has proposed that the case be heard in a fast-track court.

The investigation is continuing, with officers examining the alleged property motive, financial transactions and the suspected role of Indushekar's daughter.