Bengaluru family immerses Rs 4 lakh gold chain with Ganesha idol; here's what happened next

Along with adorning the idol with flowers and jewellery, the couple presented a 60-gram gold chain, estimated to be worth about Rs 4 lakh, to the deity.

A Bengaluru family embellished their Ganesha idol with a gold chain but forgot to remove it before immersion. They spent 10 hours in a relentless search and eventually found the jewellery.

As per a Times of India article, the incident took place close to Dasarahalli Circle in Vijayanagar, Bengaluru. Ramaiya and Uma Devi, a couple, placed a Ganpati idol in their residence to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

The couple headed to a portable tank on Saturday night to submerge the deity. Upon finishing the ritual, they discovered they had forgotten to take off the gold chain from the idol.

An hour later, the couple revisited the immersion spot to hunt for their gold necklace. Some youths at the tank during the immersion indicated they had sighted the chain but presumed it was not real. Subsequently, the couple reached out to the Magadi Road Police Station and sought assistance from Govindraj Nagar MLA Priya Krishna.

The MLA spoke with Lankesh D, the contractor responsible for installing the tank. Despite the boys' attempts around the tank to locate the chain, it remained elusive. Eventually, the family received authorization to empty the tank holding 10,000 liters of water.

The search for the gold chain contineued til the next day amid the soil remains from other Ganesha idols. The jewelry was eventually located and handed back to the couple. Around 10 individuals took part in the search mission.